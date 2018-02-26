Indonesia, dog rescues and London scandal

Indonesia poised to ban all gay sex

Many LGBT Indonesians are fearful for their safety as the country prepares to pass a bill that would criminalize gay sex and all sex outside of marriage. [CNN]

UK charity quits London Pride over inclusion

Stonewall, the UK’s largest LGBT charity, is withdrawing support from London’s Pride parade because of problems with Black and ethnic communities. Last year Pride in London was accused of refusing to meet with UK Black Pride leaders. [Pink News]

Gus Kenworthy rescues Korean dogs

As if silver medal–winning gay freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy wasn’t making enough of a splash in Pyeongchang, he has teamed up with the Humane Society to rescue dogs in South Korean dog meat farms. [BuzzFeed]

New Australian deputy prime minister has homophobic past

New Australian deputy prime minister Michael McCormack once wrote an editorial claiming “sordid homosexuals” could wipe out humanity. [The Guardian]

El Salvador attempts constitutional ban on equal marriage

El Salvador’s main right-wing party is attempting to change the country’s constitution to ban same-sex marriage. El Salvador and many other Latin American countries are scrambling to react to a ruling by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights that ordered same-sex marriage legalized. [El Periodico]