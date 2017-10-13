Intersex rights, Kosovo and homophiles

Intersex rights

In a long read this week, the Washington Post takes on intersex rights, and a new generation of intersex people trying to move out of the shadows.

Kosovo’s first pride

Hundreds marched in the streets of Kosovo’s capital Pristina this weekend for the country’s first Pride parade. While Kosovo is conservative and majority Muslim, the country’s president joined in. [The Independent]

Australian Anglicans revolt over campaign donation

Some clergy in the Australian Anglican Church say they are “shattered” and “disappointed” after the church donated $1 million to fight equal marriage. [Sydney Morning Herald]

Trump to speak to hate group

US President Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to speak at the Value Voters Summit, a conference organized by anti-LGBT hate groups. [The Independent]

The new identity for right-wing gay people

What do you do if you’re a man who’s into men but you don’t want to be associated with the “gay lifestyle”? Right wing gay men have settled on the term “androphile.” [Attitude]