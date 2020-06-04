Hi friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

👉As Pride Month began, LGBTQ2 people around the world reflected on the ongoing police brutality and systemic racism against Black people, after George Floyd was allegedly murdered by Minneapolis police. But as protesters filled the streets in major cities across the globe, trans Black man Tony McDade was killed by police in Florida. Plus, Ivanka Trump put out a poorly timed Pride message—while her father, President Donald Trump, tear-gassed peaceful protesters in Washington.

👉Bowen Yang is figuring out Saturday Night Live—and Pride—from a distance. Plus, Levi’s is celebrating Pride Month with crotchless denim chaps—fashion they say is indicative of our communities’ “resilience and beauty” 👀. And sorry folks, the U.K. is outlawing hook-ups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stand in solidarity with Black queer and trans communities this Pride Month.

