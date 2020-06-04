 
Misinformation surrounds death of Tony McDade, a Black trans man killed by police, and Ivanka Trump tweets an ill-timed Pride message

By Xtra Staff Jun 04, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Bowen Yang and Ivanka Trump
Credit: EPA/Al Drago, Instagram/Bowen Yang; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hi friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉As Pride Month began, LGBTQ2 people around the world reflected on the ongoing police brutality and systemic racism against Black people, after George Floyd was allegedly murdered by Minneapolis police. But as protesters filled the streets in major cities across the globe, trans Black man Tony McDade was killed by police in Florida. Plus, Ivanka Trump put out a poorly timed Pride message—while her father, President Donald Trump, tear-gassed peaceful protesters in Washington.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Bowen Yang is figuring out Saturday Night Live—and Pride—from a distance. Plus, Levi’s is celebrating Pride Month with crotchless denim chaps—fashion they say is indicative of our communities’ “resilience and beauty” 👀. And sorry folks, the U.K. is outlawing hook-ups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Stand in solidarity with Black queer and trans communities this Pride Month.

Marsha P. Johnson

