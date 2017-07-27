‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’: how queer people are losing loved ones to Vancouver’s fentanyl crisis

On a cold morning in early December 2016, Jordan Malcolm walked into the Holy Rosary Cathedral in downtown Vancouver, and started to cry.

He had been on his way to the post office when a friend called to say that his friend and lover of six years had died from fentanyl poisoning.

“I lit a candle for Skylin . . . I just started crying and just started asking why.”

That Malcolm, a lapsed Catholic, ducked into a church to seek solace was yet another indicator that Skylin had touched him deeply. It was Skylin who helped him move past his resentment of the church to at least occasionally accept organized religion. And now Skylin was gone.

When he left the cathedral, Malcolm returned to Covenant House, the shelter where he’d been living for a few months, after getting renovicted from his apartment the year before had plunged him into a state of housing instability.

And life as he knew it “went on pause.”

Within a month he had quit his new job, made amends with his mother, and moved back in with her to live in Abbotsford, about 45 minutes east of Vancouver in BC’s Fraser Valley.

That was six months ago.

Sitting outside a Starbucks at an outdoor mall in Langley now, Malcolm’s voice is calm and tender. In an earlier phone conversation he’d told me he had been waiting to tell his story. When I arrive for our interview, Malcom is sipping iced tea, a leather-bound notebook open on the table in front of him. Inside is the program from Skylin’s memorial.

A health emergency

Skylin’s use of street drugs overlapped with the ongoing fentanyl crisis in North America, in a province that now sees about four deaths by overdose per day.

In 2016 alone, 967 people died in British Columbia from overdose, nearly double the previous year’s total; fentanyl was detected in more than two thirds of those deaths.

The Vancouver Police Department describes fentanyl as a synthetic narcotic 50 to 100 times more toxic than other opioids. Originally developed as a tranquilizer for elephants, health officials have found fentanyl mixed into every illicit drug in Canada, with the exception of marijuana, though it’s impossible to detect without a special testing kit.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is about two milligrams, and people usually consume it not knowing that their drugs having been tainted. During an overdose, the user usually passes out and their breathing slows or stops. The lack of oxygen can lead to brain damage, cardiac arrest or death. However, a person can often be revived after several injections of naloxone and CPR. But that means using with other people present who are properly equipped to keep each other alive until paramedics arrive.

In the months before Skylin died, the number of deaths per month caused by fentanyl doubled in BC, from 53 in October to 103 in November 2016.

After 11 people overdosed in a single day in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, police released a statement on Nov 14, 2016, warning users “to never inject, snort, or swallow drugs alone.”

Malcolm doesn’t think Skylin and the people he used with fully realized the risk, despite the warnings and increasingly frequent news headlines.

Skylin’s roommates found him dead and alone in his bedroom about two weeks after the police advisory.

Equally troubling is that other synthetic painkillers such as W-18 (which is 100 times stronger than fentanyl) and carfentanil (of which one or two grains can cause a lethal overdose) have also shown up in Vancouver’s street drugs.

Hope, homophobia and grief

Malcolm and Skylin met at Vancouver’s Occupy camp in 2011, where they shared their first kiss against a backdrop of civil protest and hope for a better future. After some flirting, Malcolm says, “he just grabbed be my collar and pulled me in for a kiss and it was a very magical moment for me.”

They were both 18 years old at the time.

In the years that followed, they were on-again off-again lovers, seeing each other when proximity and space allowed.

Skylin was “a very happy, high-spirited individual” and a great guitar player, Malcolm says.

He was also “very closeted.”

“That was the very challenging part, because I would want to express that I was seeing him but he wouldn’t, he was afraid,” says Malcolm, who came out to his parents when he left home at 18, before he met Skylin.

“In one of our last conversations on the phone, [Skylin told me] that he was scared to let his family know the truth about his sexuality and about us,” Malcolm says.

They never put an official label on their relationship, but Malcolm says he considered Skylin his boyfriend. When community members were invited to speak at Skylin’s memorial, Malcolm signed up. During his speech, Malcolm confessed his love for Skylin, and was met with a standing ovation.

Malcolm is no stranger to addiction; he witnessed his own father battle a 50-year substance addiction. Malcolm says he was aware that Skylin was battling a cocaine addiction throughout their time together, and he wanted to help, but it never happened.

“This was the dark part of the community that we were a part of in East Van,” he says. “He was living in a house where there was a few people using drugs, specifically drugs like opiates, heroin, cocaine and ketamine.”

The ‘closing circle’

It’s a reality that Billy Taylor, a support worker for male sex workers and street-involved youth, knows well. Taylor has been working with the Hustle program at Vancouver’s Health Initiative for Men for seven years. Of the 70 clients the Hustle program supports regularly, Taylor says about 10 have died from overdose in the past year and a half.

“It almost just felt like this closing circle,” says Taylor, who uses the gender-neutral pronoun they. “Other organizations around us started to lose people, and [we] started to hear about these rapidly mounting deaths, and then it took us a little bit longer to almost see the direct effects because we are small, and then when it hit, it was just — swept through.”

Many of the clients that Taylor supports are survival sex-workers, and a majority use street drugs on a regular basis. A survey done by the organization showed that two-thirds of their clients identified as queer or trans men who have sex with men, while the rest were “gay for pay.”

Shortly after Taylor lost their first client to the fentanyl crisis in winter 2016, they also lost a personal friend to overdose. It didn’t take long before everyone they worked with had lost someone they knew to an overdose death, either as a client or personal friend.

Numbers on overdose deaths are continuing to rise, and Taylor doesn’t see an end in sight. When Xtra interviewed them in May 2017, they had lost six personal friends, all of whom were members of the LGBT community in Vancouver. “I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Taylor says.

As a result of the crisis, Taylor’s paid work is now four hours longer per week. Though they took some of time off to grieve the deaths in both their personal and professional life, they say they don’t want to take much time off when people need so much support.

They’ve been touched by clients looking out for each other even more than usual. “I have participants, if they haven’t seen another person for a while, they’ll ask me where they are,” Taylor says. “That actually hasn’t happened as much in the past where people are seeking out — instead of each other in the community, but also checking with professionals — and be like ‘have you seen this person and I’m worried about them?’”

Xtra wanted to ask some of Hustle’s clients who are regular drug users about their experiences with fentanyl, but the organization declined our interview request, citing a concern that being in the public eye could make a client more vulnerable in a time of crisis.

A ‘shoulder bag’ full of Narcan

Felix Gilliland, a queer frontline support worker in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, says their work has become more focused on crisis management since fentanyl overdoses started affecting their clients two years ago.

“We started noticing more overdoses . . . much more intense overdoses,” says Gilliland, who uses the pronoun they.

While Gilliland used to worry that a drug user might respond aggressively if injected with a vial of Narcan (the brand name version of naloxone) during an overdose, today the worry has shifted. These days, even after administering 16 vials of the overdose-reversing drug, sometimes they can “hardly get them to breathe” because the amount of fentanyl or other synthetic opioids cut into drugs such as heroin has increased.

Like the majority of frontline support workers, Gilliland is trained to administer naloxone. They carry a naloxone kit with them during their daily life, but at work it’s a different situation.

“We’ve stopped carrying around the little kits; we have a whole shoulder bag situation that we walk around with now. If you’re responding to an overdose and you have one kit of Narcan you’re not going to get too far with it.”

Weekend warriors

According to Gilliland, it’s not just street drug users who are at risk; occasional party-drug users are at high risk for death by fentanyl overdose too.

“We think, ‘It’s not about me, it’s about those people in the Downtown Eastside, you know it’s not the kind of thing that’s going to happen in a club in the West End.’ But it does.”

“Folks who are relatively privileged maybe don’t have the same awareness of it, and they expect that their privilege is going to save them from that,” they say. “So that’s why we need to keep our shit political.”

To date Gilliland hasn’t lost any personal friends to fentanyl, but they say they’ve heard of queer people who’ve overdosed at house parties and clubs, and they know of about a dozen people through their work who have died from overdose whom they believe identified as queer.

“It always strikes me, there are a lot more queer people living in poverty around the Downtown Eastside than you might think,” they say. “And not necessarily folks who you would read as queer, because of course being able to be more out and more flamboyant hinges on having relative safety in your day-to-day life.”

People end up living in the Downtown Eastside for a number of reasons, many having been marginalized in different ways, including for being queer, Gilliland notes.

Like Taylor from Hustle, Gilliland has taken time off work, and the constant fear of someone overdosing has impacted their life.

“I can’t unwind at the bar the same way I used to because I’m very vigilant when I’m out and about,” they say. “Definitely when I’m out I’m keeping an eye on everybody around, I find myself checking stalls in the bathroom, making sure everybody’s okay in there . . . It’s exhausting to not be able to take a day off of it.”

‘We need the ACT UP of the fentanyl crisis’

In Xtra’s interviews with both Taylor and Gilliland, they emphasized that no one is safe from the effects of this crisis.

Gilliland says it’s time for everyone, including members of the LGBT community, to push back because the health-care system isn’t doing enough to protect people from tainted drugs.

“We need to organize as queer people against this health-care system that’s really failing us. We need to show up for other people, and we need to show up for ourselves in it,” they say.

Gilliland sees “a tremendous latent potential in the queer community” to organize and demand a more proactive response from governments and organizations on the front lines of the fentanyl crisis.

“I mean, we’’ve seen it — I keep bringing it back to the AIDS crisis because it’s just so, like, tangible for me. You know, that was a health-care crisis where queer people really fucking rallied,” they say. “We organized and we got together and amazing things came out of it. We need the ACT UP of the fentanyl crisis.”

Gilliland would like to see more queer-specific services offered in the Downtown Eastside to help address the overdose crisis. “There’s not a lot of services for our clients that are explicitly queer-friendly and also low-barrier,” they say. “For folks who are in addiction and living in poverty, and queer, there’s not a lot of places they can bring both of those things.”

Mainstream queer organizations need to step up to the plate too, Gilliland says.

“I would suggest that the big queer [organizations] in the West End need to have a more low-barrier approach to their services,” they say. “There’s lots of things they could do to be effective allies to folks, like offering up spaces, facilitating getting different people in a room together.”

As Malcolm slowly begins the long journey to recovering from Skylin’s death, he wants to see more government funding to end the crisis, including increased funding for affordable housing and a stable “Housing First” strategy, and accompanying support services.

He also would like to see some changes to the way the fentanyl crisis — and the people dealing with addiction — is addressed.

“Instead of forcing people to go for [addictions] treatment, get them housing first,” he says, “and then good things [such as recovery] follow after that.”

“Listen to the people who are struggling with these addictions,” he says. “Get advice from them and see what they need.”