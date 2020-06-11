 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

J.K. Rowling’s controversial pen name, Anderson Cooper’s dream come true and Beyoncé remains queen

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, June 12

By Arvin Joaquin Jun 11, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Anderson Cooper Beyonce and JK Rowling and the Xtra Weekly Topline icon
Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS, Ian West/STRPA, Steven Bergman/STRPA; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hello friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Polish President Andrzej Duda vowed to ban teaching about LGBT issues in the country’s schools on Wednesday. Duda made this announcement during one of his campaigns for re-election, seemingly to appeal to conservative voters. Poland elects its new president on June 28. Also this week, the COVID-19 pandemic may cause the closing of the last Black-owned LGBTQ bars in New York. Plus, Russian LGBTQ activist Yulia Tsvetkova has been charged with pornography for body-positive vagina drawings.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Accio Clown 🤡. After her series of transphobic tweets, J.K. Rowling’s pen name, Robert Galbraith, was revealed to be the name of an anti-LGBTQ2 conversion therapist. Plus, Anderson Cooper would like you to know he’s a happy daddy. Also this week, Beyoncé, the holy queen herself, delivers a heartwarming message to queer and trans graduates. 👑

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Because we all love a happy daddy 💦.

