 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Topline: Amy Coney Barrett and Javicia Leslie

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Oct. 30

By Xtra Staff Oct 29, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
Javicia Leslie and Amy Coney Barrett for Xtra Weekly
Credit: Nino Muñoz/The CW, AP Photo/Alex Brandon; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hey friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly newsletter. 🌈✨

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉Canadian writer Timothy Findley has been immortalized in a new biography—reminding us how hard it was to be gay just two generations ago. The story is one of RM Vaughan’s final works before his death earlier this month, a testament to his devotion to the arts and artists.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Queer couples in Missouri flocked to city hall to get married before Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court Monday night. They fear that Barrett’s appointment could mean the reversal of the SCOTUS marriage equality decision from 2015. Plus, TERFs are really mad that Tampax tweeted support for all “people who bleed”—but the company says it stands by its inclusive messaging.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Jack Black’s Tenacious D brings together Susan Sarandon, Pete Buttigieg, Phoebe Bridgers and John Waters to get out the vote in a very queer rendition of Rocky Horror Picture Show’s “Time Warp.” Plus, the CW has unveiled a first look at Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman and we’re parched 💦. And thank you, NASA: The moon is definitely a lesbian.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet ass moon.

Cherry blossom moon

