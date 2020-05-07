 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Joe Biden bags big support, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson break up and Judi Dench’s wild description

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, May 8

By Arvin Joaquin May 07, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
A collage of the images of Joe Biden, Cara Delevingne and Judi Dench and the Xtra Weekly Topline logo
Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/STRABACA, Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire, AP Photo/Patrick Semansky; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hello friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉America’s most prominent LGBTQ2 advocacy organization has endorsed Joe Biden for president. Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, made the announcement in a press release, saying: “Vice President Joe Biden is the leader our community and our country need at this moment.” Also this week, forced exorcisms are used to “cure” homosexuality in Indonesia. Plus, Turkish President Recep Erdoğan, a grown up man, told children to stop drawing rainbows in an outburst against LGBTQ communities.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson broke up and we’re blaming 2020. Also this week, Oscar-winner and, tbh, legend Dame Judi Dench said her Cats costume looked like there were “five foxes fucking” on her back. 🦊🦊🦊🦊🦊

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Here’s Dame Judi Dench because you deserve a legendary weekend. ✨

