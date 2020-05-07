Joe Biden bags big support, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson break up and Judi Dench’s wild description

Hello friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

America's most prominent LGBTQ2 advocacy organization has endorsed Joe Biden for president. Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, made the announcement in a press release, saying: "Vice President Joe Biden is the leader our community and our country need at this moment." Also this week, forced exorcisms are used to "cure" homosexuality in Indonesia. Plus, Turkish President Recep Erdoğan, a grown up man, told children to stop drawing rainbows in an outburst against LGBTQ communities.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson broke up and we're blaming 2020. Also this week, Oscar-winner and, tbh, legend Dame Judi Dench said her Cats costume looked like there were "five foxes fucking" on her back.

