 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Topline: Joe Biden and Lady Bunny

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Sept. 4

By Xtra Staff Sep 03, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Joe Biden and Lady Bunny: Topline
Credit: Jason Smith/Everett Collection, AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hey pal, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly 🙋‍ newsletter. Let’s get to it!

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉Legislation that would have banned conversion therapy across Canada has been killed. Xtra contributor and conversion therapy survivor Peter Gajdics weighs in on the Canadian government’s responsibility to address its shortcomings. [Xtra]

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), an LGBTQ2 advocacy organization, has endorsed Joe Biden. It calls Biden a “champion for inclusion.” Plus, LGBTQ2 candidates in the U.S. are thriving, despite facing more attacks than ever.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Uh-oh. Anderson Cooper is apparently “so pissed” at Andy Cohen for posting his shirtless photos. Also this week, Lady Bunny and Flotilla DeBarge made a parody version of Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” and it is something. Plus, Dilemma. A man seeks advice: He only dates women but likes flirting with men online 😔.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

We hate to see daddy mad… 🤧.

