Justin Trudeau walks into a gay bar

No, it’s really not the start of a bad joke: Justin Trudeau casually dropped by a popular Vancouver gay bar yesterday ahead of the city’s Pride parade this weekend. At the Fountainhead Pub, our woke PM™ strolled in — sans pink shirt, unfortunately — and greeted The Gays, who collectively lost their minds. (#squealinglikeagirl is a hashtag that now exists.)

View this post on Instagram That time Justin Trudeau drops by the fountainhead to say hello🤪 A post shared by Lance Sandover (@erwinforu) on Jul 29, 2019 at 8:39pm PDT

Trudeau’s visit lasted about 15 minutes, during which he shook hands with patrons and posed for photos. On Twitter, he thanked bar-goers for their warm welcome.

Vancouver is gearing up for #Pride weekend right now, but the spirit of pride and inclusivity is strong here all year long! Thanks to the folks at @fountainheadVAN for the warm welcome today. pic.twitter.com/vQWgTUG9xw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 30, 2019

Whether this is a convenient PR stunt (that federal election is getting awfully near) or a genuine gesture to the LGBTQ2 communities of Vancouver, Trudeau has now made history as both the first sitting prime minister to march in Pride parade and to pop into a gay bar and have a beer — seriously.

Next up: Let’s see the PM head over to Toronto’s Black Eagle and join the ranks of Canadian politicians donned in leather, please.