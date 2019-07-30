 
Credit: The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward; Francesca Roh/Xtra
Politics
1 min

Justin Trudeau walks into a gay bar

The bartender asks, ‘Where’s your pink shirt?’

By Erica Lenti Jul 30, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT

No, it’s really not the start of a bad joke: Justin Trudeau casually dropped by a popular Vancouver gay bar yesterday ahead of the city’s Pride parade this weekend. At the Fountainhead Pub, our woke PM™ strolled in — sans pink shirt, unfortunately — and greeted The Gays, who collectively lost their minds. (#squealinglikeagirl is a hashtag that now exists.)

View this post on Instagram

That time Justin Trudeau drops by the fountainhead to say hello🤪

A post shared by Lance Sandover (@erwinforu) on

Trudeau’s visit lasted about 15 minutes, during which he shook hands with patrons and posed for photos. On Twitter, he thanked bar-goers for their warm welcome.

Whether this is a convenient PR stunt (that federal election is getting awfully near) or a genuine gesture to the LGBTQ2 communities of Vancouver, Trudeau has now made history as both the first sitting prime minister to march in Pride parade and to pop into a gay bar and have a beer — seriously.

Next up: Let’s see the PM head over to Toronto’s Black Eagle and join the ranks of Canadian politicians donned in leather, please.

Singing about sex and intimacy with R. Flex | Inspired | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Still Fighting: LGBTQ2 Rights at 50

After decades of mistreatment, how can police fix their relationship with LGBTQ2 communities?

Erica Lenti 1 day ago
Drag

Amid hateful backlash, ‘Drag Kids’ celebrates families and loving oneself

Arvin Joaquin 5 days ago
Salty Queers

The LGBTQ2-friendly companies who bankroll homophobic and transphobic politicians

Arvin Joaquin Erica Lenti Jul 24
Xtra Weekly

718 victims of Canada’s gay purge have applied to be compensated in a settlement

Arvin Joaquin Jul 19
Xtra Weekly

The Canadian government considers reforming the Criminal Code to ban conversion therapy

Arvin Joaquin Jul 12

The Latest

Xtra Weekly

Tessa Thompson plays an openly bisexual superhero and we are ready

Arvin Joaquin 4 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Orange is the New Black’ and incarceration as entertainment

Nataleah Hunter-Young 5 days ago