Topline: Kamala Harris and Jaida Essence Hall

Hello friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly 🙋‍ newsletter. Let’s get to it!

THIS WEEK ON XTRA

👉With few safe spaces for LGBTQ2 communities and a burgeoning alt-right movement, Hamilton, Ontario, has become a microcosm of other urban centres grappling with hate. Xtra contributor HG Watson explores the anatomy of a city with a hate problem. [Xtra]

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Joe Biden called his running mate Kamala Harris a “pioneer in marriage equality.” The pair gave a shout out to LGBTQ2 people in their first appearance together since Biden announced Harris as his running mate for the upcoming U.S. election. Harris has named a Black lesbian, Karine Jean-Pierre, as her chief of staff. Plus, LGBTQ people speak out about life after the blast in Lebanon.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉The tea. Drag Race royalty Jaida Essence Hall doesn’t know “‘a single Black queen” who hasn’t experienced racism from fans. Also this week, drag artist Sasha Velour’s Quibi series, Nightgowns, is returning for Season 2.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Hail the queen ✨🔥.

SUBSCRIBE TO XTRA WEEKLY

Want to know more? Subscribe to Xtra Weekly to stay up-to-date with everything in queer and trans news and culture. See you in your inbox! ✨