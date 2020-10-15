 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Topline: Karamo Brown and Amy Coney Barrett

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Oct. 16

By Xtra Staff Oct 15, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
Karamo Brown and Amy Coney Barrett, for this week's Xtra Weekly
Credit: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com, AP Photo/Alex Brandon; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hey friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly newsletter. Let’s get to it! This is just a taste test, mind you—subscribe to get the full meal delivered to your virtual door every Friday. 🌈✨

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉Annamie Paul wants to be Canada’s vanguard on progressive public policy. The newly elected Green Party leader sits down with Xtra senior editor, politics and identities, Erica Lenti to talk about the LGBTQ2 issues, the climate emergency and where her party goes next.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Trump Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett referred to being queer as a “sexual preference” during her Senate confirmation hearing—and only apologized when a senator called her out. Plus, how one Adobe employee made emojis more queer- and trans-inclusive 🏳️‍🌈👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Girl, same. Demi Lovato says she realized she was queer while watching the Selma Blair/Sarah Michelle Gellar makeout scene in Cruel Intentions. And, please, no 🍆. Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown is newly single—and he’s asking suitors not to slide into his DMs with dick pics.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

