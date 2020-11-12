 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Topline: Kristen Stewart and Envy Peru

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Nov. 13

By Xtra Staff Nov 12, 2020, 12:01 PM EST
Envy Peru and Kristen Stewart
Credit: Facebook/Envy Peru, Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hey friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly newsletter. 🌈✨

Remember, this is just the appetizer. Hungry for more? Subscribe to the newsletter to get the whole meal, delivered straight to your inbox.

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉All hail the rainbow wave 🌈. In the final edition of Rainbow Votes 2020, Xtra’s U.S. political correspondent Nico Lang reflects on the outcome of the American presidential election, and what comes next for the country’s LGBTQ2S+ lawmakers.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉A new report from Trans PULSE Canada has concluded that racialized trans and non-binary people experience higher levels of discrimination in the country. Plus, Hungary’s right-wing government has proposed legislation that would prohibit same-sex couples from adopting. The move comes in the midst of COVID-19, effectively barring activists from protesting the decision.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉All I want for Christmas is KStew 👩‍❤️‍👩🎄. The trailer for Clea DuVall’s super gay Christmas movie—featuring Kristen Stewart and Dan Levy—just dropped, and I guess we’re just going to cry our way through the holidays. Plus, Loki is bisexual, and everything is right in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And condragulations are in order: Dutch queen Envy Peru has won Drag Race Holland 🎉.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Kristen Stewart will see you under the mistletoe.

Kristen Stewart dancing

Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne
