Kristen Stewart is queer AF in the new Charlie’s Angels trailer, Twitter reacts

Here’s the thing, you may have strong opinions about her, but Kristen Stewart’s energy in the new Charlie’s Angels trailer is bold, loud and queer AF.

The trailer, released Thursday, opens with Stewart on a date with a man while sporting long blond hair. She tells the man, “I think women can do anything,” to which he responds, “Just because they can doesn’t mean they should.” And that turned out to be one of the biggest mistakes of his life because Stewart’s character attacked him faster than a fuckboy ghosting you after the first date. The BDE is strong with this one (plus it ended in a wig reveal that will make Michelle Visage v proud).

Elizabeth Banks, the film’s director who also stars as Bosley, said in an interview that K Stew’s performance will be the biggest surprise for Angels fans. “She’s a world-famous beauty, a style icon, but I think what she’s most known for is living authentically,” Banks told People. “Just being herself all the time.”

And no surprise, queer Twitter came out to show support and lust over Stewart’s performance, which is already creating buzz (the days of Bella Swan are officially over!)

Can we start talking about making Kristen Stewart the new James Bond now?https://t.co/bo5hIGW23K — Angela Watercutter (@WaterSlicer) June 27, 2019

Good morning to Kristen Stewart's wig reveal in the Charlie's Angels trailer and Kristen Stewart's wig reveal in the Charlie's Angels trailer only!!!! pic.twitter.com/VZnnjukwEF — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) June 27, 2019

the gay energy exhibited by kristen stewart in charlie’s angels please dropkick me ma’am pic.twitter.com/KXRR6jV0p9 — catie 🏳️‍🌈 (@venusinlibra_) June 27, 2019

kristen stewart's hair in the new charlie's angels trailer already fucked three women and didn't text any of them back — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) June 27, 2019

didn't think kristen stewart as a racing jockey would make me that gay but here we are — deadric ciggory (@fleamonttpotter) June 27, 2019