 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Pink pinkies in Myanmar, Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo break up and Calum Scott thirst traps

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Jan. 24

By Arvin Joaquin Jan 23, 2020, 2:31 PM EST
Pink pinkies in Myanmar, Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo break up and Calum Scott thirst traps
Credit: LuMarPhoto/STRPA, Nyein Chan Naing/EPA, Jordan Strauss/Invision; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hello, friend! It’s nearly your favourite time of the week—the weekend! And with the weekend comes your favourite newsletter, Xtra Weekly. Haven’t subscribed yet? Look at what you’re missing.

Here’s a sneak peek of this week’s edition of Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 In an effort to decriminalize same-sex relationships in Myanmar, LGBTQ activists urged people to paint their little finger pink to highlight the issue ahead of the country’s general elections later this year. Also this week, Hong Kong lesbian bars are closing but LGBTQ people in China say that’s a good thing. And a moment of silence for this chicken—after months-long protests, Chick-fil-A closes its last U.K. location. 🙋

SIS, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Thirst trap alert 🚰🚨. British singer Calum Scott dropped his body transformation photos and gurrllll. Plus, Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo announced their break-up, and RuPaul snatched a literal wig and we’re gagging.

All these stories and more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Here’s a GIF to welcome you to the weekend. 🌈

SUBSCRIBE TO XTRA WEEKLY

Want to know more? Subscribe to Xtra Weekly to stay up-to-date with everything in queer news and culture. See you in your inbox! 💖

Episode 7: I Will Go Down With This Ship | Off The Chart: The L Word Generation Q podcast | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Peter Buttigieg, NikkieTutorials, and Sammie from the Netflix show, 'The Circle'
Xtra Weekly

NikkieTutorials comes out as trans, Elizabeth Warren talks about trans rights and ‘The Circle’ may be the bisexual show we’ve been waiting for

Arvin Joaquin Jan 16
Shawn Mendes top
Xtra Weekly

Indonesian LGBTQ panic, a homophobic Trump staffer and Shawn Mendes on top

Arvin Joaquin Jan 10
Year in review Xtra
Xtra Weekly

Here are some of the biggest LGBTQ2 stories of the decade

Arvin Joaquin Dec 20, 2019
Word of the year is they
Xtra Weekly

Non-binary pronoun ‘they’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

Arvin Joaquin Dec 13, 2019
TikTok censored LGBT users
Xtra Weekly

TikTok confirmed it censored LGBTQ2 people in an odd attempt to stop cyberbullying

Arvin Joaquin Dec 06, 2019

The Latest

List of LGBTQ2 books 2020
Books

12 LGBTQ2 books you won't want to miss in 2020

Eternity Martis 1 day ago
Kai-Cheng-Ask-Kai-Queer-Parenting
Ask Kai: Advice for the Apocalypse

My wife and I are new parents—and I’m miserable and exhausted. How can I stop feeling like a terrible parent?

Kai Cheng Thom 2 days ago
Finley holds Sophie's head in her hands in Episode 7 of The L Word: Generation Q.
Transgender sex dolls
Jonica T. Gibbs stars as Hattie in BET’s new TV series “Twenties,” the first show in the network’s 40-year history to centre an LGBTQ lead.