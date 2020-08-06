4 happenings to wind you up or down right now

What to watch:

Holy Trinity

Holy Trinity, the debut feature film by actor, director, dominatrix and stage performer Molly Hewitt, who goes by the moniker Glamhag, is now available to watch online. The film follows main character Trinity Hewitt, an independent, sex-positive millennial working as a dominatrix in Chicago. The story takes a turn when Trinity is hit with unexpected side effects after huffing her drug of choice—aerosol cans—and she starts to hear the voices of dead people. Worried and confused, Trinity seeks help from a colourful cast of characters, from priests and drag queens to a witch and more, all of whom teach her their unique spiritual practices.

Packed with sex-positivity, talking to the dead, religion, power dynamics and queer sex work, the film sounds as if it really has it all.

Holy Trinity by Molly Hewitt is now available to rent here.

What to read:

Heartbreak Boys by Simon James Green

Simon James Green, the award-winning author of Noah Can’t Even, is releasing a new novel, Heartbreak Boys, on August 6. The YA book follows Jack and Nate, characters who were both dumped by their boyfriends at the start of summer vacation. Their exes, Dylan and Triq, start dating each other and constantly boast online about their newfound relationship. Fed up with seeing the happy social media updates, Jack and Nate decide to create their own “highlight reel” and fake having the best summer vacation together in spite of their exes. In the process, the pair surprise themselves with their ability to actually move on and enjoy themselves.

Heartbreak Boys by Simon James Green is available on Amazon August 6 in the U.S. and Canada.

What to listen to:

Barbequeer

Homoerotic art publication Barbequeer hosts a podcast featuring conversations that everyone might think about, but are too uncomfortable to talk about openly. Hosted by Alexander Jamall, J Ho and Jay Northcott, Barbequeer’s comedic and thought-provoking episodes range from talking about sex and relationships to body image and health. The fifth episode, for example, features guest Cameron Chase—an HIV-positive artist and producer on Canada’s Drag Race—in which he discusses his journey with HIV, accepting his status, dating with HIV and stigma. In Episode 4 features adult entertainer Beaux Banks talking about body shaming, stigmas within the porn industry and acceptable disclosure.

Listen to Barbequeer on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

What to look at:

Hadrian

In partnership with Montréal Pride Festival, the Canadian Opera Company is presenting a free watch party for the 2018 premiere production of Rufus Wainwright’s opera Hadrian, to be viewed online for the first time ever. The story is one of history’s greatest queer romances between Roman emperor Hadrian and his beloved Antinous. The opera’s cast includes Thomas Hampson as Hadrian, Isaiah Bell as Antinous and Karita Mattila as Plotina.

A live Q&A is scheduled to take place after the screening where audience members can direct questions to the all-gay creative team: composer Wainwright, librettist Daniel MacIvor and director Peter Hinton. Throughout the performance, viewers can tweet questions for the Q&A using the hashtag #HadrianWatchParty.

The digital event is free but requires advance registration on the Canadian Opera Company’s website. Hadrian will be available in-full on their website on August 10 at 6:30 p.m. EST.