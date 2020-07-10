10 queer artists whose music supports anti-racist and LGBTQ2 advocacy groups

From New Orleans bounce stars to Montreal post-punkers, queer and trans artists from across the musical spectrum are putting their money where their mouth is by donating proceeds from their music sales to anti-racist and LGBTQ2 advocacy groups. Give our selections a listen and purchase these songs to help support organizations defending migrant rights, fighting systemic racism and providing trans people of colour with vital services.

“She Tipsy” by Big Freedia

The queen of the New Orleans hip-hop style known as bounce, Big Freedia is a party unto herself. She’s participating in a virtual fundraiser on July 11 to support L.A.’s Unique Woman’s Coalition that addresses needs and concerns specific to trans people of colour. Her single “She Tipsy” is a great example of how she easily gets crowds to shake it.

“Party Down” by SHORMEY

For sunny sounds, look no further than this lo-fi track with the perfect amount of groove from Chesapeake, Virginia, musician SHORMEY. Proceeds from digital sales of “Party Down” go to the Justice for Breonna Taylor GoFundMe, while $2 from hard copies will be sent to The Okra Project, which brings healthy home-cooked meals to Black trans people in need.

“The Chariot” by Heathers

Montreal post-punk band Heathers will plunge you into the best kind of energized dark mood with their metal-adjacent song “The Chariot.” Profits from the song are going to Hoodstock, a community group based out of the Montreal North neighbourhood fighting systemic racism and inequality.

“Four More Days” by Hua Li

Montreal rapper Hua Li continuously serves up sexy, hazy R&B beats, and her smooth track “Four More Days” is no exception. Proceeds are being donated to the Migrants Rights

“With Thought” by Second Seasons

New York-based electro-acoustic artist Second Seasons (a.k.a. Teddy Ryles) lends their layered industrial sound on instrumental track “With Thought” to a compilation released by Postseason Franchise Records. Profits from the compilation are being split between three organizations: the ACLU, Trans Justice Funding Project and Nationwide Bailout Fund.

“Stevonnie (Posi Vibes)” by So Nice Yesterday

Synthy hip-hop duo So Nice Yesterday are generating proceeds for the Free Keith Davis Fund—in support of a Black man shot by police five years ago, convicted of murder after five complicated trials and likely to face another trial in the band’s hometown of Baltimore—through the sale of their single “Stevonnie (Posi Vibes)” released by queer-focused Grimalkin Records.

“Veraniegas” by Kate Can Wait

Soothing natural sounds kick off “Veraniegas,” a folk tune by Kate Can Wait who hails from Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. Proceeds from sales go to the True Self Foundation, an organization that defends gender and sexual diversity rights in Puerto Rico.

“Now On” by Chris Garneau

New York musician Chris Garneau offers up the pared-down, ethereal hymn “Now On” to raise funds for G.L.I.T.S. The organization supports trans sex workers in the city, including re-entry services for incarcerated Black trans women, like career training and housing referrals.

“Forgot My Horse’s Name” by Tenci

Float away on the minimal sounds of “Forgot My Horse’s Name,” a steel guitar-heavy tune with dreamy vocals by Chicago folk singer/songwriter Tenci. Proceeds from her digital sales, as well as from an upcoming livestream on @shugarecords scheduled for July 31, will be donated to Chicago’s Black- and trans-led LGBTQ centre Brave Space Alliance.

“Part II” by Luna Honey

Sink into the dark and hypnotic track “Part II” by Washington, D.C., band Luna Honey who specializes in long, slow and spooky music to get lost in. Their digital sales on “Bandcamp Fridays” will be donated to The Okra Project.