4 queer and trans happenings to wind you up or down in the week ahead

What to watch:

OUT North Queer film festival

The Yukon Queer Film Alliance is presenting their OUT North Queer Film Festival online this year, running from Nov. 6 to 12. Featuring Canadian and international films, the festival aims to fill a gap in Yukon’s film scene by bringing queer cinema to the North. Premiering on opening night is Woman Dress, a seven-minute short film directed by Thirza Cuthand. It follows a Two-Spirit person named Woman Dress who shares and gathers stories while traveling the Plains. The film is based on oral storytelling passed down to the Cuthand through generations, and includes archived photos and re-enactments.

The Yukon Queer Film Alliance’s OUT North Queer Film Festival is available for residents of Yukon and British Columbia only. The event will be streaming on XerbTV from Nov. 6 to 12 and tickets are available here.

What to read:

No Place To Hide by Opa Hysea Wise

Lesbian author and motivational speaker Opa Hysea Wise is releasing her debut novel, No Place To Hide, on Nov. 3. Examining issues like racial discrimination, Indigenous injustice, unethical corporations and the human need for belonging, the thriller follows a mixed-race woman, Smythe Windwalker Daniels, who uncovers a horrendous case of corporate malfeasance while living in Hawaii. Smythe accepts an FBI offer of protection when she tries to bring justice to a community in need.

No Place To Hide by Opa Hysea Wise will be available on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 3.

What to listen to:

“7’11” by REYNA

Wisconsin-based musical sister-duo REYNA are releasing their newest single, “7’11,” on Oct. 30. The accompanying music video is described as a “Casper meets Wendy love story,” that might break listeners’ spooky little hearts. The band is made up of Mexican-American sisters Victoriah “Vic” Banuelos and Hannah Gabriela “Gabby” Banuelos, who make music about the realities of being queer women of colour. “7’11” follows the release of REYNA’s latest remix of their song, “Coachella.” The modified version of the April release was made available for listeners last week.

“7’11” by REYNA will be available on Spotify and Apple Music as well as the music video, viewable on YouTube, on Oct. 30.

What to look at:

Diaspora in Bloom

Diaspora in Bloom is a digital interactive Assyrian art exhibition available to view until the end of 2020. The virtual show shines a spotlight on contemporary art by the global Assyrian diaspora. The immersive and interactive exhibit explores themes of queer identity, immigration, xenophobia and the politicization of borders, and participating artists include Atra Givarkes, Esther Elia, Larsa Kena, Maryam Yousif, Rabel Betshmuel and Shamiran Istifan.

The Diaspora in Bloom immersive virtual art exhibition will be available to stream on Artsteps until the end of 2020.