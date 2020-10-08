4 LGBTQ2 happenings to wind you up or down right now

What to watch:

Alice Junior

The film Alice Junior, directed by Gil Baroni, will be available to watch on Netflix from Oct. 14 (and will be screening at Inside Out through Oct. 11). The movie centres on a Brazilian trans YouTuber named Alice (played by blogger Anna Celestino Mota) who lives a seemingly fortunate life with her father in upscale Recife, Brazil, and who connects with an audience online through vibrant vlogs. This all changes when Alice and her family move to a small conservative town in the south where she starts attending a Catholic high school. The comedy follows Alice as she navigates her new life, cyberbullying and relationships with her new peers and teachers.

Alice Junior will be available to stream on Netflix on Oct. 14; it is also streaming until midnight on Oct. 11 for Ontario residents as part of Toronto’s Inside Out film fest.

What to read:

The Queer Advantage: Conversations with LGBTQ+ Leaders on the Power of Identity by Andrew Gelwicks

New York- and Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist and writer Andrew Gelwicks is releasing his debut book The Queer Advantage: Conversations with LGBTQ+ Leaders on the Power of Identity on Oct. 13. The book contains interviews conducted by Gelwicks with LGBTQ2S icons including Troye Sivan, Margaret Cho, George Takei, Billie Jean King, Shangela and Adam Rippon, exploring how each of them has found strength in their queer identities and turned their challenges into victories. The book also provides readers with self-help advice and tools to aid in queer success—like the importance of chosen family.

The Queer Advantage: Conversations with LGBTQ+ Leaders on the Power of Ldentity by Andrew Gelwicks will be released on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 13.

What to listen to:

“Still Divine” by Anna Doucette

Vancouver-based trans singer Anna Doucette released her debut single titled “Still Divine” on Oct. 7, alongside a music video on her YouTube channel. The song and video were recorded at Doucette’s childhood home—a place that she describes as “sacred” to her. It’s an emotional song with enchanting harmonies asking, “Am I someone who you need or one you can leave?”

“Still Divine” by Anna Doucette is now available to stream on Apple Music and the music video is viewable on her YouTube channel.

What to look at:

Ashe dance premiere

Dance performance Ashe by queer Toronto-based choreographer Newton Moraes is premiering worldwide as a live stream event on Oct. 9. Ashe stars Canadian-Mozambican dancer Pulga Muchochoma who provides dialogue and movement throughout the piece, and features music by Toronto-based award-winning composer Matthew Reid. The performance showcases mostly Luso-African movements intertwined with vocalizations in a variety of national languages including Emakhuwa, Changana, Elomwe, Portuguese and English. Through his choreography, Moraes aims to highlight the necessity of intercultural communication in a world beset by fear and isolation.

Ashe’s world premiere is presented by Citadel + Compagnie and will be available to stream live on their website on Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. EST.