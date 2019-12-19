 
Rainbow Rewind 2019
1 min

The biggest LGBTQ2 pop culture stories of the decade

From the transgender tipping point to universal gay crushes, it was a very queer decade

By Rachel Giese, Xtra Video Dec 19, 2019, 12:02 PM EST

Representation, visibility and universal gay crushes: The 2010s were chock full of queer books, film, TV, music and memes—finally. The decade saw the rise of trans representation in media with Laverne Cox on Orange is the New Black and musician Laura Jane Grace’s coming-out, the collective stanning of Ruby Rose and Megan Rapinoe, Kate McKinnon and Bowen Yang’s queering of Saturday Night Live and so much more. Yes, it was a very queer 10 years.

Here’s Xtra editorial director Rachel Giese’s comprehensive look back at the past decade in LGBTQ pop culture.

