 
Your Communities In Action
2 min

Washington LGBTQ2 youth move online for support

Spokane-based support group Odyssey adapts to COVID-19; gaps in service delivery revealed

Krishna Rau
By Krishna Rau Apr 23, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT
covid-19 pandemic lgbt
Credit: BlackJack3D; Francesca Roh/Xtra

An LGBTQ2 youth group in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. moved rapidly to resume its programs when the COVID-19 pandemic made in-person meetings impossible.

“We all know that LGBTQ youth experience increased isolation and higher risk factors under the best of circumstances,” says Ian Sullivan, the executive director of the Spokane, Washington-based Odyssey Youth Movement. “It’s crucial in these unique times for service providers to continue being a network of support, referral and community building for the young folks in our communities.”

Washington state was an early hotspot for COVID-19 in the U.S., and it was one of the first places to close institutions and recommend social distancing.

“Odyssey worked quickly after the announcement that Washington state schools would be closing to shift our programs and supports to an online, not-in-person model,” says Sullivan in an email. “Hours have been reduced, but within just a few days, Odyssey was able to relaunch all four days of drop-in programming along with separate support groups and youth leadership sessions. We were able to mirror as much normalcy as possible with familiar patterns and faces as we’re meeting via webcam and phone options.”

Sullivan says Odyssey has been operating in the Spokane area for more than 25 years, normally offering three nights of drop-in services for youth aged 13 to 18 and one night for those aged 18 to 24.

But Sullivan feels the online model is a far from perfect replacement for the in-person sessions. “The largest issue that can not be bridged by online support is the lack of confidentiality when stuck at home with a household or family unit that may be less than supportive,” he says. “Technology gaps, especially for young folks, are also becoming abundantly clear. If youth can not access the internet, they can not access necessary resources throughout the year.”

Sullivan says that once the pandemic is over, Odyssey will try to fix some of the holes in LGBTQ2 programming that the crisis has revealed.

“Our current situation is forcing us all to rethink what the best models are for reaching young folks,” he says. “While transportation is often a barrier, especially in our more rural communities, online is not a perfect solution as there is not equitable access. We need to responsibly apply efforts in all areas to continue enhancing this net for support for LGBTQ youth.”

Your Communities In Action

Read All
covid-19 pandemic lgbt
Apr 23, 2020

Washington LGBTQ2 youth move online for support

An illustration of a computer screen during a GSA online video chat, representing how students in Alberta are staying connected during COVID-19.
Apr 20, 2020

How Alberta GSAs are supporting LGBTQ2 youth during COVID-19

Apr 08, 2020

LGBTQ2 groups in Canada petition federal government on COVID-19

The Ten Oaks Project launches Camp Stay at Home, a "summer camp" for queer kids and families during COVID-19 social isolation.
Apr 06, 2020

Queer summer camp at home

Dragula Season 2 winner Biqtch Puddin hosts digital drag nights amid COVID-19.
Apr 03, 2020

Drag goes digital during COVID-19 with ‘Dragula’ alum

Comedians Jess Salomon and Eman El-Husseini talk about their ‘Marriage of Convenience’

See all videos

Read Next

The Ten Oaks Project launches Camp Stay at Home, a "summer camp" for queer kids and families during COVID-19 social isolation.
Your Communities In Action

Queer summer camp at home

Krishna Rau Apr 06
The 519 community centre in Toronto's LGBTQ2 village.
Your Communities In Action

COVID-19: Your communities in action, Mar. 25

Xtra Staff Mar 25
Your Communities In Action

LGBTQ2 groups in Canada petition federal government on COVID-19

Krishna Rau Apr 08
Beatrice Behn, one of the community care organizers of Berlin's Queer and Womxn Relief for COVID-19
Your Communities In Action

COVID-19: Your Communities in Action, Mar. 18

Xtra Staff Mar 18
An illustration of a computer screen during a GSA online video chat, representing how students in Alberta are staying connected during COVID-19.
Your Communities In Action

How Alberta GSAs are supporting LGBTQ2 youth during COVID-19

Erica Lenti 4 days ago

The Latest

Director Rachel Mason and her parents, Karen and Barry Mason, former owners of L.A.’s famous porn emorium Circus of Books.
TV and Film

Rachel Mason’s parents built a legendary gay porn empire; she made a movie about it

Tre’vell Anderson 1 day ago
Drake, Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Lopez
Obsessions

COVID-19 has soured the appeal of celebrity real estate porn

Thomas Leblanc 2 days ago
Electro-pop artist Scot Hardware.
One Day at a Time's Elena Alvarez on a background of rainbow hearts.
Back view of two people hugging each other