4 LGBTQ2 happenings to wind you up or down right now

What to watch:

Trinkets Season 2

The second and final season of Netflix’s Trinkets was released on August 25. The show follows lesbian high-schooler Elodie, played by Brianna Hildebrand from Deadpool, and her two best friends, Tabitha—played by Quintessa Swindell from Voyagers—and Moe, played by Canadian actress Kiana Madeira. The three girls originally bonded over their mutual kleptomania at a Shoplifting Anonymous meeting. In the second season, a new female love interest catches Elodie’s eye, and Moe deals with her dad’s attempted reconciliation after being released from prison.

What to read:

I Have Something to Tell You: A Memoir by Chasten Buttigieg

Chasten Buttigieg’s new memoir, I Have Something to Tell You, will be available for purchase on September 1. The author, husband of former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, explains what it’s like being married to the politician, recalling experiences like meeting Barack and Michelle Obama. The memoir also touches on Chasten’s early life—his career as a high-school drama teacher, growing up gay in the Midwest and meeting Pete on a dating app in 2015.

What to listen to:

BT/She/Her by Bethany Thomas

Chicago musician Bethany Thomas is releasing her debut album BT/She/Her on August 28. The singer pulls inspiration from the questions and experiences she has often faced as a bi-racial, fat, queer woman. “I’m Not Sorry And I’m Not Scared” is the opener of the nine-track project—a song about Thomas no longer feeling the need to apologize for her size, the colour of her skin or the spaces she occupies. The album’s diverse sound includes soulful love ballads, a rock duet, synth-pop and folk.

What to look at:

Queer virtual tour of the Whitney Museum of American Art

The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York is giving a virtual tour on Zoom August 30. The tour will focus on the long history of queerness in the museum’s collections, beginning in the early 20thcentury and moving into the present. It will be hosted by educator and dramaturg Joshua Lubin-Levy, highlighting works by American artists Marsden Hartley, Berenice Abbott, Paul Cadmus, Laura Aguilar and Cathy Opie, among many others.

