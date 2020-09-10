 
Singer/songwriter Gia Woods.
Singer/songwriter Gia Woods. Credit: Jenna Marsh; Francesca Roh/Xtra
Arts & Entertainment
2 min

4 LGBTQ2 happenings to wind you up or down right now

What to watch, read listen to or look at: Sept. 10

Sarah Taher
By Sarah Taher Sep 10, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT

What to watch:
TAIMI Talks

Blaire Imani Credit: Ryan Pfluger/Squarespace

Social networking and dating app TAIMI is launching an LGBTQ2 live streaming event from Sept. 12 to 13. TAIMI Talks will feature queer speakers and celebrities discussing legislative change and societal perceptions that affect LGBTQ2 communities. Events and featured artists include a dance class hosted by Rupaul’s Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards, a discussion led by Chris Mosier on being a trans professional athlete and the state of inclusion in sport and Blair Imani exploring the intersections of her Black, queer and Muslim identities.

The TAIMI Talks live streaming series runs from Sept.12 to 13, and will be available to stream on the TAIMI app.

What to read:
Self Evident Truths by iO Tillett Wright

American author, photographer, TV host and activist iO Tillett Wright is releasing a photobook titled Self Evident Truths: 10,000 Portraits of Queer America on Sept. 15. The book is a product of Wright’s 10-year project photographing the faces of 10,000 queer and trans folks in all 50 U.S. states, and its foreward is written by queer artist and organizer Patrisse Cullors. Self Evident Truths aims to bring readers face-to-face with America’s multifaceted LGBTQ2 community.

For a limited time on Wright’s website, a “buy one, give one” option will allow customers to send a copy of the book to an LGBTQ2 youth centre, a Gay-Straight Alliance, low income student or other LGBTQ2 organization that might not be able to afford one.

Self Evident Truths: 10,000 Portraits of Queer America by iO Tillett Wright will be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 15.

What to listen to:
“CHAOS” by Gia Woods

Credit: Jenna Marsh

Los Angeles-based lesbian pop singer Gia Woods released her latest single, “CHAOS,” and its music video on Sept. 5. In the song, the Persian singer examines her previous toxic relationship and its exhausting highs and lows, which she warns listeners not to mistake for love. The singer came out to the world in a 2016 music video and has since used her platform to represent lesbians and queer folks around the world. The singer’s new music works towards providing representation for questioning and queer Persian youth while incorporating Middle Eastern tones.

“CHAOS” by Gia Woods is available now to stream on Apple Music and Spotify, and the music video is viewable on her YouTube channel.

What to look at:
Unhung Heroes of the Metropolitan 

Rodin's "Age of Bronze." Credit: Courtesy of the Met

On Sept. 12, Oscar Wilde Tours will present a Zoom tour of the most acclaimed male members on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Unhung Heroes of the Metropolitan features Andrew Lear, professor and historian of gender and sexuality, exploring the male body parts in renowned paintings and sculptures housed at the Met. The two-hour tour examines pieces from Greek culture and questions if men truly were smaller back then, whether small penises were just an art aesthetic and just who was breaking off the statues’ bits?

Tickets to Unhung Heroes of the Metropolitan tour are available here, and it will take place on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. EST.

