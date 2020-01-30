 
Lil Nas X wins Grammys, Lilly Singh represents bisexuality and Tan France struts down the runway

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Jan. 31

By Arvin Joaquin Jan 30, 2020, 3:04 PM EST
Lilly Singh, Lil Nas X, and Tan France: This week on Xtra Weekly.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision, Arroyo-OConnor/STRPA, O'Connor/AFF-USA.com; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hi, friend! It’s almost the weekend ✨! Which means you’re about to receive another edition of your favourite queer newsletter, Xtra Weekly. Haven’t subscribed yet? Here’s what you’re missing.

*Drum roll* take a peek at this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Indonesia’s LGBTQ community is still grappling with the aftermath of Reynhard Sinaga’s rape convictions in the U.K. Here’s the latest on how Sinaga’s case has fuelled hate toward queer people in his home country. Also this week, anti-LGBTQ2 U.S. politicians are proposing bills that will infringe on the rights of our communities. Plus, a London gay club becomes a historic site 👑.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Giddy up. Lil Nas X slayed the Grammy red carpet with a studded, hot pink outfit—plus he’s now an official Grammy winner, baby. Also, Lilly Singh is bringing bisexual representation to the Super Bowl, and Tan France’s new Netflix show Next in Fashion makes us gag.

All these stories and more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

WAIT, HERE’S A PERK FOR SUBSCRIBING 🙊

At Xtra, we thrive on being v extra. So here’s a sneak peek at a Sneak Peek! You are not hallucinating. Now, Xtra Weekly subscribers will get to peer into the future with the newsletter’s new “Sneak Peek” feature, detailing a story that will be published the following week on Xtra. We’re going to kick it off by flagging Kevin Hurren’s comprehensive breakdown of conversion therapy in Canada, coming next week to Xtra. Now you know something others don’t—you’re welcome💃.

I know you’ve been waiting for this week’s GIF, so here you go. 🌈

