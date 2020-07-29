 
My Queer Kitchen
1 min

Make milk and honey cheesecake with Jennifer E. Crawford

By Xtra Video Jul 29, 2020, 10:59 AM EDT

With just six ingredients (and some bubble wrap and enthusiasm), MasterChef Canada-winner Jennifer E. Crawford shows you how to make milk and honey cheesecake, a dessert inspired by the Jewish holiday Shavuot that’s perfect for any day. It’s part of their ongoing series, My Queer Kitchen, exploring how to treat yourself right while making the most of your pandemic pantry.

My Queer Kitchen

Read All
Jul 28, 2020

Keeping the promise of milk and honey

To Chef Marissa Leon-John, nothing says comfort food better than Chinese dumplings.
Jul 07, 2020

More hands make better dumplings

Nostalgia and well-being in a bowl: Jennifer E. Crawford's "Treat Cereal."
Jun 04, 2020

Nostalgia and self-care in a bowl: Jennifer E. Crawford’s ‘Treat Cereal’

My Queer Kitchen with Jennifer E. Crawford: Pandemic Edition
May 22, 2020

Nothing says queer generosity and hospitality like a ‘hawt’ fudge sundae

my queer kitchen with Jennifer e. crawford; comfort food, self-care and a recipe for arancheezies
Apr 24, 2020

Is a big bite of comfy, cheesy carbs really going to save us right now?

Canada's Drag Race: After the Sashay with Tynomi Banks | Xtra

See all videos

The Latest

Modern laptop with empty screen on white background. Mockup design. Copy space text - stock photo
Health

A new online learning platform is making LGBTQ2 health a priority for health providers

Fae Johnstone 1 day ago
Hands on prison bars in black and white, representing the author's argument for prisons and their abolition
Opinion

Trans liberation can’t happen until we abolish prisons

Alex V Green 2 days ago
The cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5’
Tynomi Banks