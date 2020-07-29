Make milk and honey cheesecake with Jennifer E. Crawford

With just six ingredients (and some bubble wrap and enthusiasm), MasterChef Canada-winner Jennifer E. Crawford shows you how to make milk and honey cheesecake, a dessert inspired by the Jewish holiday Shavuot that’s perfect for any day. It’s part of their ongoing series, My Queer Kitchen, exploring how to treat yourself right while making the most of your pandemic pantry.
