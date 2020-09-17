Make Moon Mist ice cream in My Queer Kitchen

Intergalactic ice cream scooper Moon Miss is taking over for Jennifer E. Crawford this week to show you how to make Moon Mist ice cream, a Maritime specialty. Fear not! Jennifer will return shortly to continue their ongoing series, My Queer Kitchen, which explores how to treat yourself right while making the most of your pandemic pantry.
This story is part of My Queer Kitchen with Jennifer E. Crawford: Pandemic Edition, a cooking series promoting community, ingenuity and delectability during the time of COVID-19.