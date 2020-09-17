 
My Queer Kitchen
1 min

Make Moon Mist ice cream in My Queer Kitchen

By Xtra Video Sep 17, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT

Intergalactic ice cream scooper Moon Miss is taking over for Jennifer E. Crawford this week to show you how to make Moon Mist ice cream, a Maritime specialty. Fear not! Jennifer will return shortly to continue their ongoing series, My Queer Kitchen, which explores how to treat yourself right while making the most of your pandemic pantry.

