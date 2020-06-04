 
Make oatcake ‘Treat Cereal’ with Jennifer E. Crawford

By Xtra Video Jun 04, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT

MasterChef Canada winner Jennifer E. Crawford cooks up a version of their signature dish, “Treat Cereal,” tiny Nova Scotia oatcakes dipped in chocolate served with coffee-infused milk. It’s part of their ongoing series, My Queer Kitchen, exploring how to treat yourself right while making the most of your pandemic pantry.

