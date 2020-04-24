 
My Queer Kitchen
Making arancheezies with Jennifer E. Crawford

By Xtra Video Apr 24, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT

Stuck at home and tired of cooking the same old recipes? In the first of a new video series, MasterChef Canada winner Jennifer E. Crawford shows you how to make the best of what you have in your pantry.

This week, Jennifer whips up crispy, gooey arancheezies, their take on the classic Italian snack, this time made with Cheezies from their pandemic pantry.

