Making arancheezies with Jennifer E. Crawford

Stuck at home and tired of cooking the same old recipes? In the first of a new video series, MasterChef Canada winner Jennifer E. Crawford shows you how to make the best of what you have in your pantry.
This week, Jennifer whips up crispy, gooey arancheezies, their take on the classic Italian snack, this time made with Cheezies from their pandemic pantry.
This story is part of My Queer Kitchen with Jennifer E. Crawford: Pandemic Edition, a cooking series promoting community, ingenuity and delectability during the time of COVID-19.