Malta, Mexican chanting and non-binary dating

Malta legalizes same-sex marriage

The tiny, Catholic European island nation of Malta has legalized same-sex marriage after a nearly unanimous vote in parliament. Malta is already rated one of the best places in Europe to live as a gay person. [The Associated Press]

Soccer’s struggle with Mexican homophobic chant

CONCACAF, the Americas’ governing soccer organization, failed to keep Mexican fans from yelling homophobic slurs in the opening game of the Gold Cup this week. The organization says it is trying to crack down on the chant. [The LA Times]

Christian author backtracks on same-sex marriage

Influential Christian author Eugene Peterson backtracked after saying in an interview that he would marry a gay couple. Peterson is best known for “The Message” Bible translation, and is an important voice in American evangelical circles. [The Washington Post]

Gay UK man wins pension court case

Britain’s highest court has ruled that a gay man’s husband is entitled to his pension after he dies. The man’s employer had argued that the pension did not apply because it predated Britain’s 2005 recognition of civil partnerships. [The Associated Press]

Dating while non-binary

Gender non-conforming writer Meredith Talusan wonders why their friends can be so popular, but unable to get a date. [Vice]