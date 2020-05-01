Kick off Masturbation Month right with our steamy ‘Party for One’ playlist

 
By Michelle Turingan May 01, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT

At Xtra, we celebrate self-love in every way, shape and form. May is International Masturbation Month, and while the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing practices continue, the desire to deal with all this pent-up sexual energy seems more imperative now than ever before.

So before you bake another loaf of sourdough bread with your quarantine partner or hop into your next virtual hangout with the homies, why not take it slow with a sultry party for one. We’ve got you covered with all the sexy tunes to set the mood. 💦


Click here for Xtra’s Party for One Mixtape 2020 💦or check out our other playlists.

