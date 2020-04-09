Melania Trump gives us 47 seconds of her time, Lady Gaga raises funds and Gigi Goode’s reveal

Hello friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 Singaporean gay activists have challenged last week’s decision by the Singapore High Court to uphold a colonial-era ban on sex between men. The activists’ lawyer expects their petition will be heard by early 2021. Also this week, a Filipino politician made LGBTQ people who violated lockdown curfews “sexy dance” and kiss each other. Plus, LGBTQ Asians around the world are speaking out to fight coronavirus-inspired racist attacks.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉 U.S. First Lady Melania Trump appeared in a 47-second video to thank frontline responders and immediately got dragged on social media. Also this week, Lady Gaga raised $35 million for COVID-19 relief. She also announced a televised concert featuring Elton John, Lizzo and more. Plus, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 contestant Gigi Goode came out as gender fluid, becoming the first contestant to do so in the show’s herstory.

