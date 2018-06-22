Mental health, Pride clothing and testosterone regulations

World Health Organization no longer classifies transgender as people mentally ill

The World Health Organization has announced that it will move “gender incongruence,” its designation for transgender people, out of literature on mental illness and into that of sexual health. [CNN]

Pride clothing made in countries where being gay is illegal

The BBC reports that several chains with Pride-themed clothing lines, including H&M and Levi’s, produce the garments in countries where being gay is a crime.

Philippines high court hears marriage case

The high court of the Philippines has begun to hear arguments on a suit asking for the legalization of same-sex marriage, but legal experts say the ruling could take years. [South China Morning Post]

Three LGBT activists killed in Mexico

Mexican authorities say three LGBT activists were found shot dead along a roadside in Southern Mexico this weekend. A suspect is in custody. [The Seattle Times]

Caster Semenya to challenge testosterone rule

South African track and field champion Caster Semenya says she will challenge a rule that would limit levels of testosterone in women athletes for certain events — a rule that would require her to medically alter her body to compete. [New York Times]