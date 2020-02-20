 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Mike Bloomberg’s anti-trans comments, queers against Pete Buttigieg and Mj Rodriguez’s new boyfriend

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Feb. 21

By Xtra Staff Feb 20, 2020, 3:02 PM EST
Credit: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Mandy Moore/DPA via ZUMA Press, AP Photo/Elise Amendola; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Friend, we know you're ready for another edition of Xtra Weekly.

Take a peek at this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg described trans people as “it” and “some guy in a dress” in a newly surfaced video. This contradicted Bloomberg’s campaign claims that the former New York City mayor “believed in inclusivity.” Also this week, two queer activists disrupted Pete Buttigieg’s private fundraiser at the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts in San Francisco. Plus, An LGBTQ church in the U.K. wants you to know that “gay Christians do exist.”

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Pose star Mj Rodriguez revealed her boyfriend on Instagram. That’s it, that’s the news. Congrats, queen! Also in this week’s newsletter, Haaz Sleiman, a queer Muslim actor set to play the husband of the first gay superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, talked about the historic gay kiss in the upcoming superhero film The Eternals.

All these stories and more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Of course I’ll never forget this week’s GIF. 🌈

Mj Rodriguez in Pose
Credit: Giphy

