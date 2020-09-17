 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Topline: Unmasked Mike Pence and Matt Bomer

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Sept. 18

By Xtra Staff Sep 17, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT
Xtra Weekly's Topline, featuring Mike Pence and Matt Bomer
Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash, Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hey friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly newsletter. Let’s get to it! 🌈✨

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉TikTok star Tanner Armstrong jokingly made a shared Google Calendar called “The Gay Agenda”—then it took off. As Xtra contributor Joel Louzado discovers, there are now more than 16,000 users who are part of a new online LGBTQ2 community.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉I am once again asking you to wear a mask. Despite state laws mandating mask-wearing in public spaces, Vice-President Mike Pence held an indoor rally in Wisconsin where most attendees, sitting in close quarters, chose not to wear one. Plus, he’s baaaaack! Pete Buttigieg has a spot on Joe Biden’s transition team if the Democratic leader wins the presidential election.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉A Filipina-American, trans-led high-school rom-com is hitting screens soon—and we hear cheerleaders are involved. Plus, Matt Bomer admits in a new interview that coming out as gay has cost him roles and opportunities in Hollywood. And Madonna is co-writing and directing her own biopic, because of course she is.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Don’t forget your mask, pal!

Man in a mask sips a drink from a mason jar

SUBSCRIBE TO XTRA WEEKLY

Want to know more? Subscribe to Xtra Weekly to stay up-to-date with everything in queer and trans news and culture. See you in your inbox! ✨

Speed Date with comedian, writer and musician Lane Moore | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Joe Biden and Lady Bunny: Topline
Xtra Weekly

Topline: Joe Biden and Lady Bunny

Xtra Staff Sep 03
Kamala Harris and Jaida Essence Hall
Xtra Weekly

Topline: Kamala Harris and Jaida Essence Hall

Xtra Staff Aug 13
Polish President Andrzej Duda and ‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross
Xtra Weekly

Topline: Polish President Andrzej Duda and ‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross

Xtra Staff Jul 30
Xtra Weekly

Topline: Former ‘Glee’ actor Chris Colfer and Polish president Andrzej Duda

Xtra Staff Jul 23
A photo from Taipei’s Pride event
Xtra Weekly

Nikki Blonsky comes out, Taipei’s Pride event, and ‘Burger Queer’

Xtra Staff Jul 02

The Latest

Billy Tipton
TV and Film

Trans jazz musician Billy Tipton finally gets the respect he deserves

Ziya Jones 1 day ago
Gay Agenda calendar on an iPhone surrounded by rainbows
Pop Culture

The Gay Agenda is real, thanks to this TikTok star

Joel Louzado 1 day ago
Queer Russian musicians
J.K. Rowling