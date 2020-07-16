 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Topline: Bounce artist Big Freedia and model Valentina Sampaio

Here’s what to expect from "Xtra Weekly," July 17

By Xtra Staff Jul 16, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
Credit: Lionel Hahn/Abacapress.com; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hi friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly 🙋‍ newsletter. Let’s get to it!

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉Righteous sounds. From Big Freedia and Second Seasons to Kate Can Wait, Xtra contributor Caitlyn Stall-Paquet lines up 10 queer and trans artists whose music supports anti-racist and LGBTQ2 advocacy groups. [Xtra]

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉On July 1, Russian voters approved a constitutional amendment that bans same-sex unions.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉 Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio is the first trans woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated 👙💋. Plus, Canada’s Drag Race eliminated contestant Kyne talks about the challenges for queens of colour on the show.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

And here’s a little gif for you. Start your weekend with some bounce.

Canada's Drag Race: After the Sashay with Kyne | Xtra

