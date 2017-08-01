Nigerian arrests, branding and backbenchers

Mass arrests of gay men in Nigeria

Nigerian police say they have arrested over 40 gay men who were attending an HIV education summit in the capital Lagos. “Homosexual acts” are punishable in Nigeria by up to 14 years in prison. [BBC]

Australian PM opens path to marriage vote

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has endorsed his party’s backbenchers’ right to cross the floor and introduce legislation, opening a path to a parliamentary vote on same-sex marriage. Previously, Turnbull had been committed to a lengthy and expensive plebiscite on the issue. [News Corp Australia]

Taiwan marriage equality hits legislative bumps

After Taiwan’s high court ordered the government change the civil code to legalize equal marriage, the change seemed inevitable. But legislative tussles between reformers and conservatives is putting into question just how the reforms will be made. [Forbes]

Korean civil society groups rally against gay rights

In the face of possible constitutional reforms, Korean conservative civil society groups have rallied together to oppose gay rights and same-sex marriage. The 300 organizations claim that protecting sexual minority rights would bring “chaos” to Korean society. [Korea Herald]

Serbia’s gay PM doesn’t want to be “branded”

In an interview with The Guardian, Serbia’s new gay Prime Minister Ana Brnabić says she wants to change Belgrade’s image but doesn’t want to be branded “Serbia’s gay PM.”