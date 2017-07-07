Nine gay places to get your freak on in New York City

167 8th Ave

A non-pretentious Chelsea sports bar full of hot bears of all flavours. The friendliest bar in New York and they have incredibly cheap drinks. My home away from home — please forward all my mail here.

8. Rainbow House Playground

35-12 Northern Blvd, Astoria

When the friend that you’re staying with lives in Astoria and you don’t want to travel to Manhattan to get off. It’s a sex club with semi-private and open door events, NYC-style. Plus, it’s BYOB.

505 E 6th St

The Lower East Side Soviet-themed bar with a campy, sleazy vibe. Great for pre-drinks.

Santos Party House, 96 Lafayette St

House/techno meets leather every month. The men and the music are always good.

Various locations

The promoters that host sleazy circuit parties including Night People and the infamous Black Party in March bring you The Saint At Large. Even if you don’t dig the circuit, you have to experience it once.

93 2nd Ave

The infamous bar that gets busier and busier, even past last call. If you didn’t get lucky anywhere else, it’s a dependable last stop. Includes a wide assortment of men and groping. Now on two floors.

3. Blue

165 8th Ave

The video booths in the backroom of this Chelsea porn shop are a wonderful throwback to the cruising of yesteryear — with surprisingly hot men.

250 W 26th St

It’s a dungeon. It’s underground. It includes bondage, bear and spanking themed parties. “Encore” after hours on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Semi-private door so RSVP beforehand.

554 W 28th St

By far my favorite spot. It’s dependable on weekends and maintains the classic leather bar vibe.