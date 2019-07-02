Nivea says ‘we don’t do gay.’ We say we don’t do Nivea

Pride month is over, which means it’s time for some companies to officially ditch the rainbow and embrace their true homophobic and transphobic selves.

Speaking of: we see you, Nivea. The company allegedly turned down a Pride ad featuring two men touching hands — because that’s too queer, bro.

During a conference call with Chicago-based ad agency FCB, one company representative reportedly said, “We don’t do gay at Nivea.” This allegedly happened while a gay employee was on the line (!!!). We’re left wondering: does Nivea think only the Straights get dry skin? 👀

FCB has since announced that it will sever its global account with Nivea once the contract expires at the end of the year. “There comes a point in every long-term relationship when you reflect on what you’ve accomplished together and set your sails for where your journey will take you next,” FCB Global CEO Carter Murray said in an internal memo. Translation: Nivea is cancelled!

While the company didn’t respond directly to the allegations, a spokesperson says Nivea is “an international company with more than 20,000 employees with very different genders, ethnicities, orientations, backgrounds and personalities worldwide.” It’s a statement equivalent to the “I have gay friends” excuse used by politicians (what’s up, Lisa Thompson? 🙋‍♂️🙋) trying to avoid anti-LGBTQ2 allegations.

And let’s not forget that Nivea also makes, like, 94 Nivea for Men products (because masculinity is v fragile) and was behind that horrendous “white is purity” ad two years ago.

Nivea: for when you want to bathe in yikes.