 
Credit: Alexey Bezrodny/iStock / Getty Images Plus, bizoo_n/iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus, baytunc/Royalty-free, Francesca Roh/Xtra
Salty Queers
1 min

Nivea says ‘we don’t do gay.’ We say we don’t do Nivea

The company nixed an ad with two men touching hands, because no homo

By Arvin Joaquin, Erica Lenti Jul 02, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT

Pride month is over, which means it’s time for some companies to officially ditch the rainbow and embrace their true homophobic and transphobic selves.

Speaking of: we see you, Nivea. The company allegedly turned down a Pride ad featuring two men touching hands — because that’s too queer, bro.

During a conference call with Chicago-based ad agency FCB, one company representative reportedly said, “We don’t do gay at Nivea.” This allegedly happened while a gay employee was on the line (!!!). We’re left wondering: does Nivea think only the Straights get dry skin? 👀

FCB has since announced that it will sever its global account with Nivea once the contract expires at the end of the year. “There comes a point in every long-term relationship when you reflect on what you’ve accomplished together and set your sails for where your journey will take you next,” FCB Global CEO Carter Murray said in an internal memo. Translation: Nivea is cancelled!

While the company didn’t respond directly to the allegations, a spokesperson says Nivea is “an international company with more than 20,000 employees with very different genders, ethnicities, orientations, backgrounds and personalities worldwide.” It’s a statement equivalent to the “I have gay friends” excuse used by politicians (what’s up, Lisa Thompson? 🙋‍♂️🙋) trying to avoid anti-LGBTQ2 allegations.

And let’s not forget that Nivea also makes, like, 94 Nivea for Men products (because masculinity is v fragile) and was behind that horrendous “white is purity” ad two years ago.

Nivea: for when you want to bathe in yikes.

For better storytelling, cinematographer Gayle Ye seeks out fresh voices | Inspired | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Salty Queers

RIP Justin Trudeau’s pink Pride shirt

Erica Lenti Jun 24
Salty Queers

7 corporations that need to calm down with their Pride ads

Arvin Joaquin Erica Lenti Jun 20
Salty Queers

Cara Delevingne confirmed her relationship with Ashley Benson, because Stonewall

Arvin Joaquin Erica Lenti Jun 18
Salty Queers

Taylor Swift heard about homophobia and now she’s woke

Arvin Joaquin Erica Lenti Jun 14

The Latest

Canada

All the ways Canada is still screwing over LGBTQ2 people

Erica Lenti Arvin Joaquin Eternity Martis 4 days ago
Xtra Weekly

A roundup on rainbow washing this Pride month

Arvin Joaquin 4 days ago
Cinematographer Gayle Ye