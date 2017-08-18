Northern Ireland, Romanian chaos and a marriage tour

Northern Ireland court rules against same-sex marriage

Three same-sex couples in Northern Ireland have lost a challenge to the country’s ban on same-sex marriage. The court ruled that while gay couples had certainly suffered discrimination, there is no enshrined right to equal marriage. [Reuters]

Uganda Pride cancels events

After police raids and harassment, Uganda’s Pride festival has announced it will cancel all events for 2017. Police also raided and interrupted the festival last year.

Romanian party implodes over anti-gay vote

The leader of a Romanian minority political party has quit, leaving his party in chaos, over the party’s decision not to vote for a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage. The two major parties both allied to pass the anti-gay measure in a landslide. [Balkan Insight]

Australian leaders name-call over equal marriage

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Labour opposition leader Bill Shorten have descended to a public row over the country’s equal marriage fight. The current proposal is for a mail-in ballot, in place of a more costly plebiscite. [Sydney Morning Herald]

Two queer artists will marry in all equal-marriage countries

A pair of European artists say they will travel the world, getting married in every country in which it is legal. [Huffington Post]