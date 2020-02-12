J.Lo’s renaissance proves that she’s for real

I have loved and hated Jennifer Lopez since 1999. I watched her rise to stardom and fall into pop culture obscurity (see 2006 to 2010), then witnessed her rise again. I’ve seen every mediocre movie (The Wedding Planner and The Backup Plan are my favourites), and was dazzled by her brilliance in Hustlers. I’ve seen all the red carpet highs (like the unforgettable green Versace dress) and lows (her Monster-in-Law premiere sack). In short, I have witnessed Lopez become a bonafide legend.

Unlike the divas who came before, like Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland and Bette Midler, Lopez did not become a legend by virtue of talent but rather by sheer force of will. While she can certainly dance and put on a dazzling show, her acting is often wooden and her vocals aren’t much stronger than Victoria Beckham’s. How was she able to transcend her artistically limited oeuvre complet and reach the top of the A list?

Her tenacity is astounding: She’s one of show business’s greatest hustlers. And her game-changing moves started when she baptized herself “J.Lo.” That nickname became the title of her 2001 sophomore album, which is now being issued on vinyl for the first time by Vinyl Me, Please, a company that specializes in deluxe vinyl releases. Their slogan is “Every great album has a story.” But what’s J.Lo’s great story?

The album is peak millenium pop and takes me right back to middle school. “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” conjures memories of girls in my class wearing terry cloth Juicy Couture jumpsuits and low rise jeans, leaning forward in their seats so the guys behind them could see their thongs. That was all J.Lo’s influence (and Britney’s).

I love the album and the nostalgic joy it brings, especially the bold, bright hits “I’m Real” and “Ain’t it Funny,” and hidden gems “Walking on Sunshine” and “Dance With Me.” But I can’t lie—the album is not a masterpiece. Let me take inspiration from J.Lo and be real: this album is a guilty pleasure if there ever was one. Like all great mainstream pop from that time, it’s pretty soulless but so damn catchy.

For me, the great story of J.Lo is not the music, but the visuals. I’m buying the vinyl for the cover. That blinged-out “J.Lo” logo is the true masterpiece. Those three gold letters were all it took to establish Jennifer Lopez the enterprise; like RBC, IBM or NBC, J.Lo is a corporation.

Pop stars have been extending their brands for nearly two decades and by now, superstars’ beauty and fashion lines—like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty empire—have become de rigueur; a lucrative side hustle in an era of music streaming and declining record sales. But J.Lo was one of the first pop stars to market herself as a brand, launching a clothing label (called “J.Lo,” of course) in 2001, followed a year later by her first perfume (Glow by J.Lo, which single-handedly revived the celebrity perfume industry). Lopez built her corp at the same time she was establishing her musical career, and maybe that’s why I (and maybe you, too), have always been skeptical of her true intentions as an artist. Is she really that “real”?

Lopez is, of course, one of the first true crossover Latinx superstars, and that is undeniably meaningful and important. She has recorded albums in Spanish and made powerful statements about Puerto Rican statehood and the brutal treatment of migrant children at the southern U.S. border at her recent Super Bowl performance. At the same time, she has repeatedly and blatantly appropriated looks and sounds from other cultures, most notably from Black culture (a quick Google search of “Jennifer Lopez + cultural appropriation” yields 391,000 results). She also stole vocals from Ashanti and presented them as her own.

Like Céline Dion and Britney Spears, Lopez is so monolithic that she’s essentially become a blank canvas upon which we can project any image we want—from the greatest entertainer of all-time to the untalented, problematic, cultural thief. It’s like the iconic J.Lo album cover itself: Is it the portrait of a fiery, determined artist in denim or one of a cold, calculating businesswoman in denim?

While I think all readings of La Lopez are valid, I, personally, sit comfortably in the middle—though totally, forever engaged. Twenty years later and she remains inescapable, dominating the cultural zeitgeist once again. Most shockingly of all? Between her Oscar-worthy (she was snubbed!) performance in Hustlers and her electrifying show at the Super Bowl, she’s proven that she actually does have—at least some—undeniably real talent.