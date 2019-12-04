“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Seven: Lez Kill Jenny

“Goddammit, Jenny. Fucking, fucking bitch!” — Bette Porter
We’ve reached the final season of original The L Word run, and one question lingers: Who killed Jenny Schecter? Don’t get too excited, because you’ll never know—and in the end, it doesn’t really matter. We process possibly the most confusing season of the series: Jenny and Shane hook up (barf)! Max is pregnant! Bette almost sleeps with Nomi from Showgirls! Alice and Tasha join a throuple! It all leads up to a series finale no one asked for. Is this really the way we lived and loved?
Episode notes and extras:
- Jennifer Beals in Autostraddle: “I would do the scenes and then go to my trailer and yell WHYYY???”
- Why Do I Care Who Killed Jenny Schecter?
- “Ilene Chaiken and her team did not write Season Six with knowledge of Jenny’s killer in mind. They don’t know who killed Jenny.”
- For posterity’s sake: The final scene of The L Word, featuring a wind machine
- For the New York Times, Ginia Bellafante reviews The L Word’s “lunacy-revealing plot points.”
Featuring:
Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Eternity Martis @eternitymartis
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan
Producer and editor: Corey Misquita @coreymisquita
Senior producer: Rachel Matlow @rachelmatlow
Executive producer: Rachel Giese
Music: KidKulit