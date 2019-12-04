“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Seven: Lez Kill Jenny

“Goddammit, Jenny. Fucking, fucking bitch!” — Bette Porter

We’ve reached the final season of original The L Word run, and one question lingers: Who killed Jenny Schecter? Don’t get too excited, because you’ll never know—and in the end, it doesn’t really matter. We process possibly the most confusing season of the series: Jenny and Shane hook up (barf)! Max is pregnant! Bette almost sleeps with Nomi from Showgirls! Alice and Tasha join a throuple! It all leads up to a series finale no one asked for. Is this really the way we lived and loved?

