“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Seven: Lez Kill Jenny

By Rachel Giese, Erica Lenti, Eternity Martis, Michelle Turingan Dec 04, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
The L Word Jenny Schecter
Credit: Paul Michaud / © Showtime / Courtesy: Everett Collection

“Goddammit, Jenny. Fucking, fucking bitch!” — Bette Porter

We’ve reached the final season of original The L Word run, and one question lingers: Who killed Jenny Schecter? Don’t get too excited, because you’ll never know—and in the end, it doesn’t really matter. We process possibly the most confusing season of the series: Jenny and Shane hook up (barf)! Max is pregnant! Bette almost sleeps with Nomi from Showgirls! Alice and Tasha join a throuple! It all leads up to a series finale no one asked for. Is this really the way we lived and loved?

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Eternity Martis @eternitymartis
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Corey Misquita @coreymisquita
Senior producer: Rachel Matlow @rachelmatlow
Executive producer: Rachel Giese
Music: KidKulit

