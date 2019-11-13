 
Off the Chart
1 min

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Four: Letting Go

By Rachel Giese, Erica Lenti, Eternity Martis, Michelle Turingan Nov 13, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
Credit: Paul Michaud / © Showtime / Courtesy: Everett Collection

“C’mon loosen up lesbians… You want to celebrate the snatch, venerate the vagina, praise the pussy!” — Billie Blaikie

Dana Fairbanks, you will always be our sunshine. Season 3 of The L Word was a literal matter of life and death, as Dana succumbs to breast cancer in the saddest story arc of the series, while Max begins his new life as a trans man. In our recap, we talk about the show’s hit-and-miss portrayal of Max’s transition and his uneasy integration into the clique—warning, it gets TERFy. We mourn the untimely and unexpected death of one of the series’ most sympathetic characters. We get hot over Carmen’s steamy striptease and bothered by Shane’s wedding day betrayal. And we say willkommen, welcome, bienvenue to guest star Alan Cumming!

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Eternity Martis @eternitymartis
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

With guests:
Kam Burns, journalist at Wired @kamcburns
Kathy Tu, co-host of the Nancy podcast from WNYC @_kathytu

Producer and editor: Corey Misquita @coreymisquita
Senior producer: Rachel Matlow @rachelmatlow
Executive producer: Rachel Giese
Music: KidKulit

