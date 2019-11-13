“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Four: Letting Go

“C’mon loosen up lesbians… You want to celebrate the snatch, venerate the vagina, praise the pussy!” — Billie Blaikie
Dana Fairbanks, you will always be our sunshine. Season 3 of The L Word was a literal matter of life and death, as Dana succumbs to breast cancer in the saddest story arc of the series, while Max begins his new life as a trans man. In our recap, we talk about the show’s hit-and-miss portrayal of Max’s transition and his uneasy integration into the clique—warning, it gets TERFy. We mourn the untimely and unexpected death of one of the series’ most sympathetic characters. We get hot over Carmen’s steamy striptease and bothered by Shane’s wedding day betrayal. And we say willkommen, welcome, bienvenue to guest star Alan Cumming!
Episode notes and extras:
- TERFS explained
- After Max and Ivan: Revisiting The L Word as a Trans Masculine Person
- Erin Daniels and Ilene Chaiken on Dana’s death
- Breast cancer resources for lesbian, bisexual and trans people
