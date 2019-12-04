“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Eight: L to the Q

“That hiatus felt really long. It felt like a decade, right?” — Alice Pieszecki

It’s finally here! This episode we look ahead at The L Word: Generation Q. No spoilers, we promise! We talk about what’s changed for queer women and trans people in politics and visibility in the 10 years since the original series wrapped in 2009. We share our hopes for Generation Q: Better trans representation! More racial diversity! Lots of queer drama! We offer our first impressions on the new series and get to know the new characters, Dani, Sophie, Finley and Micah. We pour one out for the Betty theme song and give love to the Gen Q music supervisor for Lizzo and Le Tigre. We plan to vote for Bette Porter, we want to be guests on Alice’s talk show and we still have concerns about Shane’s hair.

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Rachel Giese @rachelagiese

Erica Lenti @ericalenti

Eternity Martis @eternitymartis

Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Special guest: Katie Sketch @KatieSketchBand

Producer and editor: Corey Misquita @coreymisquita

Senior producer: Rachel Matlow @rachelmatlow

Executive producer: Rachel Giese

Music: KidKulit