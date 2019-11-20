“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Five: Lotharios in Limos Getting Laid

“I can show you that you’re never going to need a man again. You know Papi can rock your world, right?” — Eva “Papi” Torres
In season four, the arrival of Papi (Janina Gavankar), Tasha (Rose Rollins), Phyllis (Cybill Shepherd) and Jodi (Marlee Matlin) rocks the insular world of The L Word for the better, shaking up and diversifying les girls. Our bougie bitches play hoops and Helena plays poker. Alice gets played by Papi then makes a play for Tasha. Shane plays house with Shay and Paige, and Angus plays with Kit’s emotions. Bette can’t play it cool when it comes to Jodi, while Tina gets bored of playing it straight. And Jenny, channeling Cruella de Ville, plays head games with an adorable veterinarian. It’s all fun and games until someone euthanizes a rescue dog. Seriously, Jenny: WTF?!
Episode notes and extras:
- Consider the Merkin: A Brief History of Pubic Wigs in Hollywood
- The making of The L Word basketball scene
- The Instagram dogs of Xtra: Chelle’s Ellie and Erica’s Belle
- The history of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell
- Scarlett Johansson: “I should be able to play any person, tree or animal.”
Featuring:
Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Eternity Martis @eternitymartis
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan
Producer and editor: Corey Misquita @coreymisquita
Senior producer: Rachel Matlow @rachelmatlow
Executive producer: Rachel Giese
Music: KidKulit