“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Five: Lotharios in Limos Getting Laid

By Rachel Giese, Erica Lenti, Eternity Martis, Michelle Turingan Nov 20, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
Credit: Paul Michaud / © Showtime / Courtesy: Everett Collection

“I can show you that you’re never going to need a man again. You know Papi can rock your world, right?” — Eva “Papi” Torres

In season four, the arrival of Papi (Janina Gavankar), Tasha (Rose Rollins), Phyllis (Cybill Shepherd) and Jodi (Marlee Matlin) rocks the insular world of The L Word for the better, shaking up and diversifying les girls. Our bougie bitches play hoops and Helena plays poker. Alice gets played by Papi then makes a play for Tasha. Shane plays house with Shay and Paige, and Angus plays with Kit’s emotions. Bette can’t play it cool when it comes to Jodi, while Tina gets bored of playing it straight. And Jenny, channeling Cruella de Ville, plays head games with an adorable veterinarian. It’s all fun and games until someone euthanizes a rescue dog. Seriously, Jenny: WTF?!

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Rachel Giese @rachelagiese

Erica Lenti @ericalenti

Eternity Martis @eternitymartis

Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Corey Misquita @coreymisquita

Senior producer: Rachel Matlow @rachelmatlow

Executive producer: Rachel Giese

Music: KidKulit

Nov 20, 2019

