 
Off the Chart
1 min

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode One: Lez Begin

By Rachel Giese, Erica Lenti, Eternity Martis, Michelle Turingan Oct 30, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
Credit: Max Vadukal/©Showtime/Courtesy Everett Collection; Francesca Roh/Xtra

“Am I crazy? Am I drunk? Am I hallucinating?” — Jenny Schecter 

It’s the “Off The Chart” pre-party! Before we start our season-by-season recapping, this premiere episode digs into lesbian, bisexual and queer culture circa 2004 and breaks down the impact of The L Word’s launch. Meet our recap crew, two who watched the original series as it aired, and two youngster late-comers. (There’s even one of us who loves Jenny.) Revisit the Riot Grrrls and New Queer Cinema, remember that summer we all said, “That’s hot,” regret those low-rise flares—and get ready to live, laugh, love and listen.

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Eternity Martis @eternitymartis
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Corey Misquita @coreymisquita
Senior producer: Rachel Matlow @rachelmatlow
Executive producer: Rachel Giese
Music: KidKulit

