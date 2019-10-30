“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode One: Lez Begin

“Am I crazy? Am I drunk? Am I hallucinating?” — Jenny Schecter

It’s the “Off The Chart” pre-party! Before we start our season-by-season recapping, this premiere episode digs into lesbian, bisexual and queer culture circa 2004 and breaks down the impact of The L Word’s launch. Meet our recap crew, two who watched the original series as it aired, and two youngster late-comers. (There’s even one of us who loves Jenny.) Revisit the Riot Grrrls and New Queer Cinema, remember that summer we all said, “That’s hot,” regret those low-rise flares—and get ready to live, laugh, love and listen.

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Rachel Giese @rachelagiese

Erica Lenti @ericalenti

Eternity Martis @eternitymartis

Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Corey Misquita @coreymisquita

Senior producer: Rachel Matlow @rachelmatlow

Executive producer: Rachel Giese

Music: KidKulit