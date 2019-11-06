 
Off the Chart
“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Three: Lesbian Whisperer

By Rachel Giese, Erica Lenti, Eternity Martis, Michelle Turingan Nov 06, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
Credit: Paul Michaud / © Showtime / Courtesy: Everett Collection

“It’s not my job to make you a better man” — Jenny Schecter 

Whew girl, that is the truth! And there’s a whole lot more truths (and lies) in the second season of The L Word. We recap the love triangles—Bette/Tina/Helena; Dana/Tonya/Alice; and Jenny/Carmen/Shane—as well as some dark truths about our beloved L.A. queer women. We explore the rubble left in Bette and Tina’s explosive breakup—and Tina’s pregnancy; Kit’s alcoholism; Jenny’s traumatic childhood; Shane’s inability to just commit; and a super gross voyeurism/lesbian fantasy plot by Jenny and Shane’s roommate Mark Wayland. We also process some of the season’s lighter (albeit, weirder) moments: Jenny’s Judaic strip tease, Alice and Dana awkward first hook up for the first time, some annoying whispering added in post-production, and a golden shower of sorts.

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Eternity Martis @eternitymartis
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Corey Misquita @coreymisquita
Senior producer: Rachel Matlow @rachelmatlow
Executive producer: Rachel Giese
Music: KidKulit

