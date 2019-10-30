“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Two: Long Live Nipple Confidence

“Jail is whack!” — Shane McCutcheon

Lez get this party started! In this episode, we recap and process the first season of The L Word. We guide you through this world of L.A. lesbians and bisexual women so you can get to know the characters and what they’re up to, including: Bette and Tina looking for a sperm donor, Shane breaking her fuckboy rules for an older, married woman, and tennis pro Dana struggling to come out as a lesbian. We’ll also talk about how certain plots in the show stack up today—from reproductive rights for LGBTQ2 parents, to the perception of bisexuality to “gaydar.” Plus, we weigh in on the debut season’s big-name celebrity guest appearances, like Holland Taylor, Rosanna Arquette, and Snoop D.O. Double G!

Episode notes and extras:

Rachel Giese @rachelagiese

Erica Lenti @ericalenti

Eternity Martis @eternitymartis

Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

