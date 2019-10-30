 
Off the Chart
“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Two: Long Live Nipple Confidence

By Rachel Giese, Erica Lenti, Eternity Martis, Michelle Turingan Oct 30, 2019, 6:02 AM EDT

“Jail is whack!” — Shane McCutcheon

Lez get this party started! In this episode, we recap and process the first season of The L Word. We guide you through this world of L.A. lesbians and bisexual women so you can get to know the characters and what they’re up to, including: Bette and Tina looking for a sperm donor, Shane breaking her fuckboy rules for an older, married woman, and tennis pro Dana struggling to come out as a lesbian. We’ll also talk about how certain plots in the show stack up today—from reproductive rights for LGBTQ2 parents, to the perception of bisexuality to  “gaydar.” Plus, we weigh in on the debut season’s big-name celebrity guest appearances, like Holland Taylor, Rosanna Arquette, and Snoop D.O. Double G!

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Eternity Martis @eternitymartis
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Corey Misquita @coreymisquita
Senior producer: Rachel Matlow @rachelmatlow
Executive producer: Rachel Giese
Music: KidKulit

