“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Two: Long Live Nipple Confidence

“Jail is whack!” — Shane McCutcheon
Lez get this party started! In this episode, we recap and process the first season of The L Word. We guide you through this world of L.A. lesbians and bisexual women so you can get to know the characters and what they’re up to, including: Bette and Tina looking for a sperm donor, Shane breaking her fuckboy rules for an older, married woman, and tennis pro Dana struggling to come out as a lesbian. We’ll also talk about how certain plots in the show stack up today—from reproductive rights for LGBTQ2 parents, to the perception of bisexuality to “gaydar.” Plus, we weigh in on the debut season’s big-name celebrity guest appearances, like Holland Taylor, Rosanna Arquette, and Snoop D.O. Double G!
Episode notes and extras:
- More on The Planet, where our ladies like to lunch
- The Jenny/Marina plotline was inspired by show creator Ilene Chaiken’s first romance with another woman
- The depiction of Alice’s bisexuality did not age well
- A quick history of LGBTQ2 parental rights in the U.S.
- Shane’s awful leather outfit! Keith Richards, is that you?!?!
- R.I.P. to gaydar
- Ain’t no weekend like a Dinah Shore weekend
- Go Fish (1994), a classic lesbian indie film, directed and co-written by Rose Troche and starring and co-written by Guinevere Turner—Troche directed several episode of The L Word, Turner played Alice’s awful ex Gaby Deveaux
Featuring:
Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Eternity Martis @eternitymartis
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan
Producer and editor: Corey Misquita @coreymisquita
Senior producer: Rachel Matlow @rachelmatlow
Executive producer: Rachel Giese
Music: KidKulit