Olympic gold, cyclones and circumcision

LGBT athletes claim seven medals in Pyeongchang

The record 15 out LGBT athletes at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games have won a total of seven medals, with speed skater Ireen Wüst retaining her lead as the most decorated LGBT Olympian. [Outsports]

Lesbian group sets up billboards across from Taiwan parliament

Nine months after Taiwan’s high court ordered parliament to recognize gay couples’ marriage rights, a lesbian group is pushing for action by taking out billboards across from the legislature’s offices. [Gay Star News]

Cyclone destroys Tonga LGBT centre

An LGBT youth drop-in centre in Tonga is raising money after its building was destroyed by tropical cyclone Gita, which hit the small Pacific island nation earlier this month.

Iceland’s circumcision ban challenges religious freedom

As Iceland prepares for a proposed ban on circumcision for all but medical reasons, religious leaders are pushing back against what they see as anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim attitudes. [The Guardian]

Northern Ireland marriage could be decided by the UK House of Commons

The secretary of state of Northern Ireland says that while the matter should be decided internally, equal marriage could be brought in by an act of UK parliament in Westminster. Northern Ireland remains the last part of the UK where equal marriage is not law. [Belfast Telegraph]