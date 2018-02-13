Olympic gold, drug costs and an official portrait

Gold and bronze for gay figure skaters

Canadian figure skater Eric Radford is the first openly gay man to take home Olympic gold after a win in team figure skating, while American gay skater Adam Rippon took bronze in the same event. [BBC]

PrEP costs fall around the world

With generic pills now available, costs for the HIV prevention pill have fallen dramatically in the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

Black queer artist unveils Obama portrait

Former US president Barack Obama picked Black queer artist Kehinde Wiley to paint his official portrait. But as the painting was revealed, many headlines skipped discussion of Wiley’s sexuality. [The Grio]

Pakistan passes transgender rights bill

A new bill of rights for transgender people passed by the Pakistani senate promises “dignity and respect,” including the right for transgender people to identify as their own gender. [Pakistan Today]

The history of gay Olympians

From John Curry to Adam Rippon, the Smithsonian takes a look through the history of openly gay athletes at the games.