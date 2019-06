Thousands of people came out for the trans march in Toronto on June 21, 2019.

This past weekend, thousands turned out on the streets of Toronto for the Trans March and Dyke March — to protest, to call for change, to stand together. Each year, the marches are among the more political of Pride events, harkening back to the festival’s roots as a march for change and equality.

Xtra joined the LGBTQ2 marchers on the streets.