Out in Ottawa: Aug 1–15, 2017

Tuesday, Aug 1

Gender Blender: A Trans and/or Non-Binary Social

Trans, non-binary, gender diverse and questioning folks enjoy a laid-back gathering with snacks, board games (feel free to bring your own), and colouring. This is organized by Algonquin College’s Pride Centre. The venue is accessible (for questions, email blueq@algonquincollege.com).

6–8pm. Algonquin Students’ Association, B-102 1385 Woodroffe Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.

Cris Derksen Trio

The Cris Derksen Trio (consisting of a cellist, drummer and hoop dancer) performs at the Ottawa Chamberfest, a chamber music festival. The Juno-nominated Cris Derksen is a queer, Indigenous, classically-trained cellist who has collaborated with such luminaries as Tanya Tagaq, Buffy Sainte-Marie and A Tribe Called Red.

10pm. La Nouvelle Scène Gilles Desjardins, 333 King Edward Ave. chamberfest.com

Saturday, Aug 5

Chalk Rainbow 2017

Once again, the queer community (and allies) of Aylmer celebrates its Pride by drawing rainbows and messages of support in chalk on the pavement in a local park. Chalk is provided, and educational resources are on hand for you to take home if you wish. Everyone welcome.

11am–2pm. Parc Commémoratif, Aylmer, Quebec. For more info, visit Facebook.

Manajiwin: LGBTTQ+ Fitness Space

The gym is one of the most intimidating places — especially for people from marginalized communities. That’s why Kind Space and Odawa Native Friendship Centre provide an exercise space for queer people. Volunteers are on-hand to give work-out advice to those who ask for it.

Every Saturday, 5–8pm. Odawa Native Friendship Centre, 250 City Centre Ave, Bay 102. kindspace.ca

Wednesday, Aug 9

Asinabka Film and Media Arts Festival 2017

In addition to being an interesting and valuable experience in general, this annual celebration of Indigenous arts often includes a smattering of queer content (check out the festival website to see if anything tickles your fancy). Features a nighttime outdoor screening on Victoria Island.

Runs until Sunday, Aug 13. Various venues. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, Aug 13

Sunday Bear Coffee

Loveably ursine folks gather for tea, coffee, treats, conversation and maybe a few pots of honey. The Ottawa Bears, an Ottawa-based social group, holds one of its regular, bear-themed gatherings. Alcoholic drinks are available at the bar, but there is no obligation to drink. All the other woodland creatures are welcome to attend as well (not just bears).

Every Sunday, 3:30–5:00pm. Swizzles, 246 Queen St. oursottawabears.ca